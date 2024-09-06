Celebrates its 59th Defense Day to remember the effects of the 1965 War

On Friday, the country observed its 59th Defense Day in remembrance of the patriots who lost their lives fighting India in 1965.

Major locations, like as Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore and the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi, experienced a shift of guards.

“It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy,” claims state-run Radio Pakistan.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces all released a statement through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stating that they “proudly commemorate the triumphant legacy of the 1965 War,” which they defined as “a paradigm of the nation’s indomitable will and unyielding spirit.”

“This day is a moving remembrance of the bravery, selflessness, and bravery of our courageous soldiers who bravely protected the homeland in the face of overwhelming adversity,” the ISPR statement read.

The Pakistani Armed Forces decisively blocked the enemy’s evil plans fifty-nine years ago, securing a historic victory that will live on forever in the annals of history. The nation’s resiliency and resolve in the face of hardship were demonstrated throughout the 1965 War, which served as a ray of hope.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Pakistani martyrs who have given their lives in the fight against terrorism since 1947, particularly to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” Their sacrifices will always be remembered.

Along with honoring the soldiers who “fought valiantly,” the military’s media wing promised that “their bravery and selflessness will always be remembered.”

It said, “The Pakistan Armed Forces reiterate their steadfast commitment to defend the nation against all threats and challenges.” In keeping with the spirit of September 1965, we, along with Law Enforcement Agencies, stand prepared to protect our homeland with unshakable dedication and unyielding enthusiasm.

“We also honor the families of all of our veterans and martyrs who have bravely and resolutely endured the brunt of their loved ones’ sacrifices.”

“Grateful for the sacrifices”

“Today, I join the entire nation in honoring the sacrifices of our soldiers and martyrs, as well as all those who have fought valiantly for Pakistan’s defense,” stated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He remarked, “In line with the vision of our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for our beloved Pakistan.” “Let us draw inspiration from our shuhada and ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same Spirit of September.”

As for President Asif Ali Zardari, he declared that he want to honor the soldiers who “made great sacrifices and defended the country against external aggression” on this day.

He stated on the PPP website that “today reminds us of our unwavering national commitment to defend our sovereignty.”

He declared, “Our armed forces are vigilant and ready to respond to any challenge to national integrity and sovereignty.” “Our forces are dedicated to defending the nation from all threats, have the necessary professional skills, and are outfitted with adequate defense equipment.”