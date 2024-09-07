Five girls were raped at the Gujranwala school.

GUJRAT: A startling occurrence has occurred at Saleem Colony (Therri Sansi) of Gujranwala, where the husband of a schoolteacher at a government school is accused of raping at least five underage schoolgirls.

According to reports, the guy managed a canteen at the non-formal literacy center where his spouse taught. The young girls, who ranged in age from eleven to fourteen, had been the victims of the suspect’s rapes for some time. In order to intimidate the victim girls into remaining silent, he would also create images and films of them in vulnerable situations. On Wednesday, though, one of the victims told her parents about her ordeal, and they filed a report against the suspect at the Saddar Police Station. Police moved and placed him under custody.

However, Rana Sikandar Hayat, the Punjab Minister for School Education, took notice of the rape case involving the schoolgirls, suspended two teachers, and temporarily closed the school.

In order to look into the problem, Syed Haider Iqbal, the secretary of the Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department, assembled a three-person inquiry team made up of senior department officials: a deputy director, assistant director of literacy, and the district education officer (DEO) of Gujranwala. The committee was given a 24-hour deadline to turn up an inquiry report.

The minister intervenes, suspends two teachers, and makes an arrest.

The departmental investigation team was sent to Gujranwala by the secretary, who gave its members instructions to evaluate the situation, look into it, and gather testimonies from the parents, students, and locals who were impacted.

Officer Rana Ayaz Saleem, the City Police Officer in Gujranwala, observed the occurrence and instructed the relevant police station to apprehend the culprit in order to file a lawsuit against him.

According to a Gujranwala police spokesman, the suspect was taken into custody and his cell phone was found to contain several video clips of the schoolgirls who were the victims. The suspect also admitted to carrying out the crimes.

He added that the initial medical examination verified the rape of three girls and the attempted rape of two more victims; however, the medical records and samples would be sent for forensic testing to confirm the facts. He said that the victims’ medical examinations had been carried out by the doctors at the Gujranwala District Headquarters Hospital.

On the basis of complaints from the fathers of the victim girls, at least five cases were filed against him on allegations of child pornography and rape.

Sections 376 (iii) and 292 (C) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been used in all five of the cases filed against the suspect.