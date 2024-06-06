32 agreements inked with Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD: 32 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Pakistan and China to advance trade and investment between the two nations.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, the Memorandums of Understanding were signed. To investigate the possibility of fostering bilateral trade and investment, he is in charge of a group of one hundred businesses.

The CEOs of significant Chinese companies were met by Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal and Minister for Board of Investment Aleem Khan, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday.

According to Aleem, now is the ideal time for Pakistani businesspeople to encourage their Chinese partners to make investments in China, which will boost exports in the long run. He said that this meeting has given both sides the ideal platform for networking that would result in long-term business relationships.

In addition to investing, he continued, China would have the chance to export directly to other nations. According to the minister, Pakistan will actively support Chinese businesses looking to establish operations there.

He said that the energy, infrastructure, agriculture, engineering, construction, and logistics sectors would all be open to private sector investment.