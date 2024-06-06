Slovenia also acknowledges the state of Palestine.

Ad image
PARIS: Breaking with the long-held belief of Western countries that Palestinians may achieve statehood “only as part of a negotiated peace with Israel,” Slovenia has followed the lead of Spain, Ireland, and Norway in recognizing the state of Palestine.

Following this most recent development, the majority of Middle Eastern, African, Latin American, and Asian nations—146 out of the 193 UN members—now acknowledge the existence of a Palestinian state.

A Palestinian bid to become a full member of the UN was thwarted in April by the US using its veto power at the UNSC.

Prime Minister Robert Golob posted on X following Slovenia’s vote on Tuesday, saying that the recognition “sends hope to the Palestinian people.”

Malta and Australia have also mentioned supporting Palestinian statehood.

