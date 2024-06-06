Three priority industries were discussed for bank funding

LAHORE: The first Steering Committee meeting to implement priority sector initiatives recommended by the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) was headed by Governor Jameel Ahmed of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways to improve the banking sector’s support for three important industries: digital technology, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), and agriculture.

The conference came after a previous one that was facilitated by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb last month. In that discussion, he had asked the banking industry to fully support the government in operationalizing its strategic economic priorities pertaining to these industries.

“Our goal is to create a robust economic environment where businesses of all sizes can prosper,” stated the governor of SBP. These policies aim to promote sustainable development, foster innovation, and boost growth.

“We are dedicated to making sure that our financial system offers the assistance required to promote long-term prosperity and economic recovery.”

The PBA’s specialized task force is assisting in the implementation of the strategic initiatives, which are also being closely coordinated with the finance ministry and the SBP. Following their implementation, these steps will lead to a consistent rise in funding for the key industries.