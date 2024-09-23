US mass shooting leaves four people dead and numerous injured.

Washington: In the US state of Alabama, multiple attackers carried out a mass shooting that left at least four people dead and numerous others injured, according to police on Saturday.

Local media was informed by Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald that “we believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people” in the Five Points South neighborhood shortly after 11 p.m.

Fitzgerald added that when officers arrived on the sidewalk, they discovered two adult males and one adult female unconscious from gunshot wounds. At the scene, all three were declared deceased.

He stated that a fourth person passed away at a nearby hospital. Fitzgerald reported that at least four of the numerous wounded in the shooting were critically injured. He said, “various injuries” to the others.

This year in the United States, 403 mass shootings have claimed 12,416 lives.

Fitzman stated that no one has been taken into custody by the police in relation to the incident and urged the public to offer any information that may aid in the inquiry. The Federal Bureau of inquiry and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are two of the agencies involved in the inquiry. According to the GVA, at least 12,416 individuals have died in 403 incidents involving weapons in the US this year.