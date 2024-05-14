Sanctions on India-Iran port deal not waived: US

WASHINGTON: The US State Department stated on Monday that US sanctions do not apply to India’s agreement with Iran to develop and run the Chabahar port, but it did not specify whether Washington intends to impose penalties on New Delhi as a result of this accord.

India had earlier on Monday said that it had agreed to develop and run the Iranian port in exchange for a ten-year contract.

After learning about the agreement during the State Department briefing, spokesperson Vedant Patel stated: “We are aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port.” I will provide the Indian government the opportunity to discuss its own foreign policy objectives in relation to the Chabahar port and its bilateral relations with Iran.

He stated that the US sanctions against Iran “remain in place and we will continue to enforce them” in order to explain American policy on the agreement. When asked if this settlement exempted India from sanctions, Mr. Patel replied, “No.”