Ad image
NationalNews

Pakistan wants the globe to work together to conserve Markhor.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on the international community to support cooperative efforts for the Markhor’s protection, considering the species’ significance to the ecosystem as a whole.

The permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, stated at a side event centered on tactics for the preservation of this iconic animal, “For Pakistan, the Markhor holds a special significance as it is our national animal.” “Markhors present a noteworthy prospect to reinforce the economy, encourage conservation initiatives, and advance sustainable tourism and economic expansion,” stated Ambassador Akram during the gathering organized by the Tajikistan Mission to the UN in association with UNEP and IUCN.

Less than 6,000 mature markhorses remain in the world. However, he said that over the past ten years, the number of markhorses in Pakistan has increased, reaching between 3,500 and 5,000, “due to our proactive conservation programmes, and community engagement.”

According to Ambassador Akram, “building more capacity for wildlife management activities requires first strengthening community governance structures and promoting local ownership over sustainable natural resource use, as demonstrated by Pakistan’s experience.”

You Might Also Like

Vehicle lending is declining for the second year in a row.

Tremor shakes Turbat and Kech

For four years in a row, the Pakistani passport was ranked fourth worst in the world

Fatah and Hamas decide to reunite and form a unified government

Ethiopian landslide death toll rises to 229: official

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Tremor shakes Turbat and Kech
Next Article Vehicle lending is declining for the second year in a row.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Vehicle lending is declining for the second year in a row.
Business News
Tremor shakes Turbat and Kech
National News
For four years in a row, the Pakistani passport was ranked fourth worst in the world
National News
Fatah and Hamas decide to reunite and form a unified government
News World View