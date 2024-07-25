Pakistan wants the globe to work together to conserve Markhor.

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on the international community to support cooperative efforts for the Markhor’s protection, considering the species’ significance to the ecosystem as a whole.

The permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, stated at a side event centered on tactics for the preservation of this iconic animal, “For Pakistan, the Markhor holds a special significance as it is our national animal.” “Markhors present a noteworthy prospect to reinforce the economy, encourage conservation initiatives, and advance sustainable tourism and economic expansion,” stated Ambassador Akram during the gathering organized by the Tajikistan Mission to the UN in association with UNEP and IUCN.

Less than 6,000 mature markhorses remain in the world. However, he said that over the past ten years, the number of markhorses in Pakistan has increased, reaching between 3,500 and 5,000, “due to our proactive conservation programmes, and community engagement.”

According to Ambassador Akram, “building more capacity for wildlife management activities requires first strengthening community governance structures and promoting local ownership over sustainable natural resource use, as demonstrated by Pakistan’s experience.”