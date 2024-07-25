“Ready” Arshad thinks he can help Pakistan win an Olympic medal.

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem is counting on his health and readiness to help Pakistan snap its more than thirty-year Olympic medal drought at the 2022 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Pakistan’s top javelin thrower emphasized on Tuesday that “he will try his best” for a podium finish in the French city, despite the country having not won an Olympic medal since 1992.

Before leaving for Paris, he told reporters, “I’m fit and well-prepa­red and I’ve worked really hard for this prestigious eve­nt.” “I think I can win a medal, which is my goal.”

On August 6, the 27-year-old will compete in the qualification round, and two days later, the final.

Arshad, who will represent Pakistan in the Olympics as the flag bearer, is the country’s top contender after winning gold in the Commonwealth Games two years prior. A year later, he placed second in the World Athletics Championship and would face off against Neeraj Chopra of India again in Paris.

Arshad went on, “I will continue to train in Paris to get even better before competing in the event, and if everything goes as planned, I will win a medal for my country at the Olympics.” “Yes, the goal is lofty, but so are my aspirations, and I feel fully prepared to meet the challenge and bring honor to the country.”

Arshad, who became the first athlete from Pakistan to qualify for the Games and finished fifth in the most recent edition held in Tokyo in 2021, emphasized the need for more training facilities in the nation.