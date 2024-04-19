Residents of Swabi want to stop the “outbreak” of measles.

SWABI: The district’s residents have been impacted by the measles in large numbers, and they have asked the health department to act quickly to stop the “outbreak” of the illness.

Lalbeg villager Nizar Khan said Dawn that his two daughters had the measles and that many other kids in his neighborhood were also afflicted. He claimed that his brother Fazl Mohammad’s two daughters were likewise afflicted with the measles. He also mentioned that the region’s measles cases among children were still rising.

A laborer from the Ooch Khawar area named Kamran Khan claimed that his two sisters had the measles and that the illness was quickly spreading to other kids in the neighborhood.

When contacted, a doctor at the district health office stated that 222 cases of the illness had been reported thus far. It was discovered that several parents were treating their children at home, despite his statement that they only kept records of children who came to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Shahmansoor.

Kabghani, Anbar, Gar Munara, Panjpir, Saleem Khan, Batakara, Tarakai, Maneriu Bala, Batakara, Bamkhel Tandkoi, Check Nodah, Manki, Maneri Payyan, Bacahi, Beka, Jhanda, Kotha, Marghuz, Swabi Khas, Topi, Shahmansoor, Khalabat, Chota Lahor, Jalsai, Gandaf, Tordher, Naranji, Sodher, Yaqoobi, and Zarobi have all reported cases of measles. To safeguard their children from the measles, parents are advised to take all reasonable precautions, according to health officials. The health team will visit your home right away if you notify us right away if your children exhibit any of the disease’s signs, they continued.

INJURED: On Thursday, a car lost control and struck the safety wall of the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway close to the Karnal Sher Khan Interchange, injuring three members of the family.

Following information from the rescue control room, the ambulance and emergency medical team were sent to the accident scene.

The injured were identified as 32-year-old Mohammad Adil and his 58-year-old wife, John Muhammad. They are an asset of Islamabad. The injured were brought to Shahmansoor’s Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital.

In the meantime, on Thursday in Marghuz village, two adolescents named Sudais Khan and Shaheer Khan suffered injuries in a motorcycle collision.