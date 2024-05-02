Ad image
BusinessNews

Requirement for cement bags to have dates of expiration

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has proposed revisions to national cement standards for publication of “manufacturing/expiry dates” on cement bags. The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has chosen to transmit this suggestion to the PSQCA for consideration in the Technical Committee.

Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary (In-charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), met with a CCP team led by Member OFT Saeed Ahmad Nawaz to discuss the proposal to amend the National Cement Standards, which would require cement bags to have “manufacturing/packaging and expiry/best before” dates on them.

On March 7, the idea was forwarded as a policy note to MoST and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Because cement is hygroscopic, the member CCP emphasized throughout the discussion how important these disclosures are and that failing to disclose them would be in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act of 2010.

He drew attention to the manner in which producers currently disclose the best-before and manufacturing/packaging dates separately on bags and together on bales for export, but not for local products. He emphasized the necessity of an all-encompassing cooperative control system.

The ministry assured the CCP that it will support the CCP in its efforts to safeguard consumer interests, as required by Section 10 of the Competition Act of 2010. At the meeting, it was resolved to forward the topic to PSQCA for discussion at the next Technical Committee meeting on May 7.

The meeting attendees also approved of the request from member CCP to call a meeting of interested parties, such as the cement makers association, to talk about the problem and let them know about any enforcement proceedings.

You Might Also Like

College girls have ceased to attend political events

Punjab launches the field hospitals project.

Later this month, Pakistan will reveal their T20 World Cup team: report

On Labor Day, a new slogan surfaced in Karachi: “Living wage, not minimum wage.”

OGDCL brings in Rs. 171 billion

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Government borrows a record Rs5.7 trillion at exorbitant interest rates.
Next Article OGDCL brings in Rs. 171 billion
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

College girls have ceased to attend political events
National News
Punjab launches the field hospitals project.
Health News
Later this month, Pakistan will reveal their T20 World Cup team: report
News Sports
On Labor Day, a new slogan surfaced in Karachi: “Living wage, not minimum wage.”
National News