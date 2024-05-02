Requirement for cement bags to have dates of expiration

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has proposed revisions to national cement standards for publication of “manufacturing/expiry dates” on cement bags. The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has chosen to transmit this suggestion to the PSQCA for consideration in the Technical Committee.

Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary (In-charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), met with a CCP team led by Member OFT Saeed Ahmad Nawaz to discuss the proposal to amend the National Cement Standards, which would require cement bags to have “manufacturing/packaging and expiry/best before” dates on them.

On March 7, the idea was forwarded as a policy note to MoST and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Because cement is hygroscopic, the member CCP emphasized throughout the discussion how important these disclosures are and that failing to disclose them would be in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act of 2010.

He drew attention to the manner in which producers currently disclose the best-before and manufacturing/packaging dates separately on bags and together on bales for export, but not for local products. He emphasized the necessity of an all-encompassing cooperative control system.

The ministry assured the CCP that it will support the CCP in its efforts to safeguard consumer interests, as required by Section 10 of the Competition Act of 2010. At the meeting, it was resolved to forward the topic to PSQCA for discussion at the next Technical Committee meeting on May 7.

The meeting attendees also approved of the request from member CCP to call a meeting of interested parties, such as the cement makers association, to talk about the problem and let them know about any enforcement proceedings.