OGDCL brings in Rs. 171 billion

ISLAMABAD: In the first nine months ended March 31, 2023–24, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL) reported a 7.18% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs171.104 billion (profits per share at Rs39.78).

The company reported Rs348.164 billion in net sales revenue in a statement on Wednesday. In addition to the interim dividend of Rs4.1 per share that has already been distributed to shareholders, the board declared an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share, or 20pc, for the quarter that concluded on March 31.