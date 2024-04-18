Ad image
Man in Lahore arrested for rape and killing a little youngster

LAHORE: According to police, a guy was apprehended on Friday in the Shalimar district of this city for the suspected kidnapping, rape, and murder of a small boy.

According to the police report filed by a certain Ameen, on Thursday, the second day of Eid, his son was abducted while he was playing in the street.

The deceased child’s father claimed that, to no avail, he and his family continued to look for the boy and issued notices from many nearby mosques.

In the police report, Ameen claimed that his son had been abducted with malice and asked the authorities to assist in locating and rescuing him.

The leading suspect resided in the same neighborhood, and the police were able to locate his home with the use of citizens’ information and footage from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras.

The defendant admitted to sexually abusing the boy and then killing him by strangulation in order to cover up his crime during a police interrogation. He led the authorities to a section of his home where the boy’s body was found.

After moving the body to the municipal morgue for an examination, the police began looking into the incident further.

