Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia approves the citizenship of international specialists.

Saudi Arabia has permitted the awarding of Saudi citizenship to professionals who possess uncommon training, expertise, or specializations, including scientists, physicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

In order to accomplish its objectives, the monarchy has extended citizenship to gifted people in the domains of science, medicine, sports, culture, and technology, as per a royal proclamation. The effort is a component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which aims to attract talented labor and foster an environment that is conducive to investing in human resources.

Through the influx of well-known professionals and experts, this action is anticipated to support the kingdom’s innovation, sports, health, cultural, and economic sectors.

Prominent figures in these fields were granted citizenship through a similar plan approved by Saudi government in December 2021. This continuous endeavour has emphasised the kingdom’s dedication to augmenting its development in diverse domains by utilising worldwide proficiency.

Agreements were inked between Pakistan and Saudi businesses in November 2023 to promote cooperation and make it easier to hire Pakistani professionals and laborers for a range of significant projects in Saudi Arabia.

The agreements detailed intentions to open training and orientation centers in Pakistan that would address the need for skill development in line with Saudi Arabia’s labor market demands.