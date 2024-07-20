Two main suspects in the Chiniot donkey torture incident are detained by Punjab police.

It was revealed on Friday that the two main suspects in an alleged case of animal abuse and donkey maiming in the Chiniot area had been taken into custody by the Punjab police.

In response to Mansab Dar’s complaint, the Langrana police station on Thursday filed a first information report (FIR) on the event under Pakistan Penal Code Section 429, which prohibits mischief by killing or maiming animals. A copy of the FIR is accessible on Dawn.com.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed told Dawn.com that the two individuals included in the FIR had been arrested.

The female donkey of Dar, a poor guy, was allegedly being beaten with sticks and rods by the suspects on Thursday when she was grazing outside his home, according to the FIR.

According to the report, the complainant was out and about looking for his donkey when he heard that the first listed suspect had attacked and hurt her in the stomach with a sharp instrument. From the mansion, he got the donkey.

DPO Ahmed took notice of the occurrence and issued an order for prompt legal action, according to a statement from the police spokesperson.

It added that the main suspect had reportedly hurt the donkey with a sharp weapon and that the police had apprehended him after filing a report. The animal has been brought into a facility to receive medical care.

“Such things just cannot happen. The DPO was reported in the statement as stating, “The rule of law will be ensured.”

The authorities released a graphic video of the injured donkey, which showed her bloodied and with internal parts poking out of the wound.

Head of JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter Zufishan Anushay stated to Dawn.com today that the best way to stop the rising number of animal cruelty incidents in society would be to impose “severe punishments” on those who commit the crimes.

She stated that there was a lack of public understanding regarding animal rights in Pakistan and suggested that an awareness campaign be started in order to educate people.

Anushay drew attention to inconsistencies in the existing animal legislation, stating: “We are pursuing the criminals in accordance with century-old rights.”

She clarified that in these kinds of situations, bail is frequently granted immediately by the court and the fines are usually small. As a result, by paying these little fines, offenders frequently avoid facing harsh consequences.

According to Anushay, the government ought to enact strict legislation and apply harsh penalties to anyone who break it.

The incident occurs in the midst of other recent instances of animal abuse across the nation. In two separate cases earlier this week in Shahpur city, one guy severed the tongue of a cow and another the ears of his donkey.

The owner of a donkey in Hyderabad viciously thrashed him till the muscles and ligaments in both of his hind legs were irreparably severed on June 16.

The donkey battled valiantly, overcoming the odds and making an effort to stand up on his broken joints after being sent to a shelter in Karachi for medical care. However, the gangrene, the infection, and the injuries were too severe for him to handle, and a few days later, he tragically died.

A camel’s leg was purportedly hacked off by a local landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district on June 14 in retaliation for the animal’s audacity in entering his field to get fodder in the Mund Jamrao hamlet.