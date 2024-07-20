Senior Al-Qaeda leader detained by CTD Punjab in intelligence-based operation

Aminul Haq, a prominent figure in Al-Qaeda, was detained by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday. The department described Haq as a close associate of Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks on American soil.

The CTD announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Haq, alleging that he planned to damage significant sites around the province.

The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab made a breakthrough arrest of Aminul Haq, a close companion of Osama bin Laden, during an intelligence-based operation, according to a statement released by the department.

The notification further stated that Haq was captured in the Gujrat district’s Sarai Alamgir town.

The statement added, “Aminul Haq was involved in numerous terrorist activities and was a close associate of Osama bin Laden since 1996.” It also mentioned that Haq’s name was on the UN’s list of international terrorists.

The CTD went on, “Aminul Haq’s capture is a significant advancement in the continuing fight against terrorism in Pakistan and around the world.”

The statement went on to claim that the terrorist who was captured was organizing a “large-scale terrorism project” within the nation.

The statement went on, “The CTD Punjab is actively working toward a safe Punjab and will stop at nothing to apprehend terrorists and anti-state elements.”

In 2011, after a US raid on his Abbottabad lair, Bin Laden was murdered.

The previous year has seen an increase in terror activity in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan following the TTP’s (banned) termination of their ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The TTP has been receiving “significant backing” from Al Qaeda and other militant factions for carrying out attacks in Pakistan in addition to support from the Afghan Taliban, according to a report released earlier this year by the United Nations Security Council Committee by ISIL (also known as Daesh) and Al Qaeda/Taliban Monitoring Team.

In 2023, Pakistan had a record six-year high of 1,524 violence-related deaths and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror incidents and counter-terror operations, according to an annual security assessment published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies.

With nearly 90% of all deaths and 84% of attacks, including acts of terrorism and security force operations, KP and Balochistan were the main hotspots for violence.

Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a countrywide counterterrorism effort that symbolizes the nation’s will to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, was approved by the federal government last month.