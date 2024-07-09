TikTok punishes 20.2 million videos in Pakistan for violating community standards.

In an effort to demonstrate its “resolve to combat violations effectively,” social media platform TikTok stated on Monday that it had taken action against over 20.2 million videos in Pakistan during the first quarter of the year due to violations of its community guidelines.

The platform reported in its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2024 that, on average, 93.9% of videos that disobeyed the guidelines were taken down within 24 hours of being posted, and that, on a global scale, the proactive removal rate for the quarter was 99.8%.

In an effort to further emphasize the platform’s “unwavering commitment to transparency, safety, and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community,” TikTok said the report was released as part of its “continuous effort to foster a secure and positive online environment.”

In the meantime, it reported that proactive actions resulted in the global removal of 166,997,307 films, or roughly 0.9 percent of all videos posted on the site.

“A significant fraction of these, 6,042,287 movies, were reinserted after additional examination, whereas 129,335,793 videos were recognized and eliminated by automated detection systems.”

In an effort to increase transparency, it claimed that it will also be revealing for the first time how many comments were filtered and removed using its comment safety features.

Throughout the course of these three months, TikTok has used comment safety techniques to remove and filter 976,479,946 comments.

The study stated, “In addition, TikTok implemented strong measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts and aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content.”

In an additional move to protect its younger user base worldwide, TikTok removed 21,639,414 accounts that appeared to belong to people under the age of 13.

TikTok “strives for consistency and fairness in its enforcement actions,” according to the report, and the platform’s community guidelines are “meticulously crafted to cultivate an environment that is safe, inclusive, and authentic for all users, without exceptions.” The guidelines are also uniformly enforced across all content and users.

It further stated that TikTok effectively detected, examined, and dealt with information that violated its policies by utilizing both human monitoring and cutting-edge engineering.

The report stated, “TikTok’s commitment to full transparency is underscored by the periodic publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which offers insights into the scale and nature of content and account actions.”