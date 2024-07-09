“Tough choices,” changes are necessary to eliminate the IMF: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for changes on Monday, saying that Pakistan would have to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if the nation did not make “hard decisions.”

“We will have to approach the IMF again after three years when the new loan programme will have concluded if we do not introduce reforms and take hard decisions,” said the prime minister, his voice betraying the desperate circumstances a cash-strapped Pakistan is going through.

And it would be unfortunate if we were to ask the IMF for assistance once more. We will work diligently day and night to tackle our difficulties together after we receive the new IMF program this month,” he said.

Speaking at a ceremony where a deal to provide solar power to agriculture tube wells in Balochistan was signed, the prime minister said he kept in close contact with the army and the province’s leadership and added that Balochistan would stand to gain the most once terrorism was eradicated from the region.

He offered the promise that the enraged elements’ complaints would be addressed. He declared that the government of Balochistan and the Center would work together to promote the province.

He claimed that 10% of the students from Balochistan would receive government-funded transportation to China for the most up-to-date professional training available in the agriculture industry. He further mentioned that a 10% quota has been set aside for Balochistani students to receive information technology training from Huawei, a Chinese technology corporation.

PM Shehbaz expressed the expectation that Balochistani youth with education and talent would undoubtedly contribute significantly to the growth of the province and the nation.

He emphasized that money for the creation of Danish schools in Balochistan had been set aside in the government budget.

In the meantime, the premier asked the PML-N, National Party, and Balochistan Awami Party elected officials to fulfill their roles in the province’s development.

Speaking with leaders from the three parties, he stated that the PML-N values public service and that its elected officials ought to prioritize the well-being of the populace.