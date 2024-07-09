“There is a threat to national security.” from X: Interior Ministry

KARACHI: It was revealed on Monday that the ministry of interior has defended the months-long ban on social media site X, citing it as a “threat to peace and national security” because it disseminates “misinformation and incites violence.”

On February 17, the restriction was put into effect based on information provided by intelligence services.

“[The] hostile elements operating on X have nefarious intentions to create an environment of chaos and instability, with the ultimate goal of destabilizing the country and plunging it into some form of anarchy,” the ministry stated in its reply, which was submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

It further stated that there is a serious “threat to the peace and security of the nation” from certain segments of society who are using platform X to “spread misinformation and incite violence” as part of a “defamatory campaign against state institutions.”

The interior ministry supports the ban on X in a statement before the SHC, claiming that “hostile elements” are exploiting social media platforms to “incite violence, create chaos.”

According to the government, the prohibition on X is therefore an essential step in stifling these forces’ operations and stopping them from realizing their harmful goals.

The interior ministry stated that the limitation on X was not meant to restrict access to information or limit freedom of expression, citing Article 19 of the Constitution.

According to the government, the goal of the measure was to guarantee social media platforms are used responsibly and in compliance with local regulations.

“Pakistani citizens are motivated to voice their opinions within legal boundaries and with consideration for social customs, without utilizing hate speech, inciting acts of violence, or spreading misleading information,” the ministry stated.

It noted that the platform had disregarded the federal government’s concerns and “lawful directives.” It said that platform X had not signed any memorandums of understanding (MoUs) or agreements to follow local laws, nor was it registered in the nation.

Being a foreign entity, it must abide by all national regulations, including following official government orders. However, the ministry noted that the platform had not established any legal presence or engaged in substantive cooperation with the authorities. The Ministry of Interior reaffirms its dedication to protecting the rights of Pakistani citizens and maintaining the country’s security and stability. The ministry declared that the prohibition on X is an essential step in this approach and that it is being implemented with respect for the rule of law and democratic governance norms.

The interior ministry announced that it had banned TikTok due to “objectionable content,” alluding to the previous restrictions on the app. Following the platform’s signature of an agreement and pledge to abide by national laws, the ban was lifted.

The ministry also questioned the petition’s maintainability in the filing, claiming that since no fundamental rights have been violated, the petitioners lack standing to file the petitions.

Moreover, the ministry said that the petitioners had not used up all of their remedies before coming to the SHC. For the “sake of national interest” and to prevent “irreparable loss to national interest,” it begged the court to reject the petition.