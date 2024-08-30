There are no known dengue cases in Lakki.

LAKKI MARWAT: According to a Health Department official here on Thursday, no dengue cases have been reported in the district this year as a result of an efficient management approach.

Senior medical officials briefed Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir at his office in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on the status of 234 suspected patients who were screened at various health facilities; however, no confirmed case of dengue fever had been discovered.

They claimed that as part of the dengue management plan, the health department teams had examined 94,467 outdoor locations and 84,546 residential buildings in the area.

In addition to using anti-dengue spray, experts informed the gathering that health personnel also engaged in larvicide operations at several locations this year.

In addition to handing out thousands of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to residents in 31 rural union councils, they added that the health department had started a large anti-dengue awareness campaign with the help of the education department, the municipal administration, and other stakeholders.

In order to prevent mosquito breeding grounds, the deputy commissioner instructed the relevant officials to perform routine inspections of tire stores and make sure that any standing water is removed.

Recovered body

In the Hankai Kallay region, the dead body of a fourteen-year-old kid was recovered from the Kurrum River.

An ambulance and a diving crew were dispatched to the remote location when the control center got reports of an adolescent drowning, according to a Rescue 1122 representative.

The rescue officer added that he didn’t know who the dead was, but that the body had been given to the families once the necessary procedures had been completed.