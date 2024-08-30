Armed conflict in Kalabagh: “More than 20 suspects apprehended by CTD”

MIANWALI: Two individuals were killed and over thirty injured in an armed conflict between two competing sectarian groups at Kalabagh town on Monday. The incident is said to have included more than twenty suspects, according to Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) soldiers.

Local reports claim that on Wednesday, the CDT initiated a large operation in Kalabagh town and that during house inspections, they selected 20 individuals for further investigation.

Along the way of a Chehlum procession, there had been an armed confrontation between two factions, resulting in two fatalities and over thirty injuries.

The town has been tense since the altercation, and as the traders’ strike is now in its fourth day, all of the marketplaces are closed.

To keep the peace, law enforcement officers and Rangers are roving Kalabagh town’s desolate streets.

According to sources within the district police, the CTD has filed a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident, accusing numerous individuals—many of whom were nominated—of being terrorists. They clarify, nevertheless, that the FIR is being kept private.

Sources in Kalabagh town claim that the CTD authorities have also selected a few local sect leaders, such as Mohammad Sidiqe and Rafiqe Piracha, who had also attended meetings of the peace committee tasked with finding a solution.

A trader from Kalabagh town named Noor Elahi called Dawn from Islamabad and claimed that CTD officers stormed his home on Wednesday night without a search warrant and without the presence of lady police, taking his three boys.

He also said that during the raid, CTD employees harassed his family members and broke valuables in the house.

It has been discovered that the district administration is attempting to bring peace back to the area by communicating with well-known members of both religions.