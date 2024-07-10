The president-elect claims that Iran will not moderate its anti-Israel views.

TEHRAN: On Monday, Iran’s incoming president, Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterated Iran’s opposition to Israel, stating that resistance movements throughout the region will not tolerate Israel’s “criminal policies” towards the Palestinian people.

In a communication to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Pezeshkian stated, “The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance of the people of the region against the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

The remarks suggested that the comparatively moderate Pezeshkian, who defeated his conservative opponent in last week’s runoff election, would not be changing the region’s policies in the new administration.

Pezeshkian was quoted by Iranian media as saying, “I am certain that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region.”

The Axis of Resistance in the region is a coalition of Iranian-backed groups that includes Hamas and Hezbollah. Regarding Pezeshkian’s comments, Israel remained silent right away.