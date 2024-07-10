Ad image
NewsWorld View

The president-elect claims that Iran will not moderate its anti-Israel views.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
TEHRAN: On Monday, Iran’s incoming president, Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterated Iran’s opposition to Israel, stating that resistance movements throughout the region will not tolerate Israel’s “criminal policies” towards the Palestinian people.

In a communication to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Pezeshkian stated, “The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance of the people of the region against the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

The remarks suggested that the comparatively moderate Pezeshkian, who defeated his conservative opponent in last week’s runoff election, would not be changing the region’s policies in the new administration.

Pezeshkian was quoted by Iranian media as saying, “I am certain that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region.”

The Axis of Resistance in the region is a coalition of Iranian-backed groups that includes Hamas and Hezbollah. Regarding Pezeshkian’s comments, Israel remained silent right away.

You Might Also Like

PCB CEO consults with former Test players to get ideas for enhancing domestic cricket

American policy favors civil liberties over political violence.

“Saudis attempted to safeguard Russian interests in Europe.”

Issues with part makers to be addressed: minister

Five security guards were killed in KP.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article “Saudis attempted to safeguard Russian interests in Europe.”
Next Article American policy favors civil liberties over political violence.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PCB CEO consults with former Test players to get ideas for enhancing domestic cricket
News Sports
American policy favors civil liberties over political violence.
News World View
“Saudis attempted to safeguard Russian interests in Europe.”
Business News
Issues with part makers to be addressed: minister
Business News