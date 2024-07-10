American policy favors civil liberties over political violence.

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State has reiterated the importance of Pakistan upholding civil liberties and cautioned against using violence to further political goals.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized Pakistan and the United States’ shared interests in confronting regional security threats, notably those posed by terrorist groups operating in the region, during a Monday afternoon news briefing.

In answer to a query regarding the events of May 9 in Pakistan, the US official stated, “We support legitimate free expression, including the right to protest and the right to peaceful assembly, and we oppose violent actions, vandalism, looting, and arson.”

Miller’s speech reflects Washington’s wish to stay out of Pakistani domestic politics while reiterating its commitment to democratic values and human rights.

Insisting that “all protests should be conducted peacefully,” Miller emphasized the significance of striking a balance between the preservation of working relations with the Pakistani establishment and fundamental freedoms.

In response to a query regarding terrorist strikes that cross international borders and enter Pakistan, Miller emphasized the tremendous hardship that the Pakistani people experience as a result of terrorism.

“We collaborate with various civilian institutions in Pakistan and maintain regular communication with the Pakistani government to find ways to enhance regional security and develop capabilities, such as our yearly high-level counterterrorism discussion,” the statement read.