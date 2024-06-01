The head of the polio eradication programme resigns.

ISLAMABAD: Citing “personal reasons,” the director of Pakistan’s polio eradication program resigned from his position on Friday.

With three cases of the debilitating illness documented in 2024, the virus was experiencing a resurgence at the time of Dr. Shahzad Asif Baig’s retirement.

The National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication coordinator announced his resignation for personal reasons, but according to official sources, the government had already chosen a replacement.

Dr. Baig expressed gratitude to his family and frontline healthcare providers in his resignation.

“I am pleased that Pakistan accomplished the important goal of halting the endogenous poliovirus’s spread during my leadership.” I am confident that Pakistan will accomplish the next objective of stopping all polioviruses under the direction of the new Coordinator.

Due to the worsening virus situation, Dr. Baig’s performance has come under scrutiny. Last month, he was listed as one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in Health” for his efforts to eradicate polio.

More environmental samples have tested positive for the virus in the first five months of 2024 than in the entire year before.

It was also disclosed at a recent stakeholder gathering that Pakistan’s poliovirus condition is more dire than Afghanistan’s.

It was reported during the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) conference, which took place in Doha from May 22 to 25, that since the group’s last meeting in June 2023, the virus had infected 44 areas in Pakistan.

In addition, Dr. Baig received criticism from the federal health ministry last month for his “inappropriate behavior” at a meeting of the National Economic Council’s Executive Committee, where he questioned the authority of the forum. The ministry’s letter further stated, “The inappropriate behavior exhibited by you [the NEOC national coordinator] is both unacceptable and unprofessional.”