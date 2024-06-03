Dr. Helen Mary Roberts becomes the first Muslim woman to be a brigadier in the Pakistani Army.

As the first female brigadier to come from the Christian community in Pakistan, Dr. Helen Mary Roberts has been elevated to the rank of brigadier in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts is the first female Brigadier from a minority community in Pakistan; the entire nation, including me, congratulates her on her elevation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a post on X.

For 26 years, Brigadier Roberts worked as a pathologist in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

Colonel Dr. Helen Mary Robert is “another living example of merit and national representation” in the Pakistan Army, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), which was cited by the APP news agency.

Prior to Brigadier Roberts, Maj Gen Nigar Johar was the first female officer in the nation to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, having done so in June 2020.

The officer was also designated as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army, according to a statement made by Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the then-director general of ISPR.