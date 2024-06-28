The governor of Sindh opens Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s urs

KARACHI: At the mausoleum of the venerated saint on Thursday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori officially opened the 1,294th annual urs festivities of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

The governor prayed for the nation’s progress and placed a wreath on the saint’s tomb. Subsequently, the governor gave the pilgrims food, drink, juice, and clothing.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the governor expressed his sincere hope that the Almighty Allah would accept the prayers offered for the nation’s economic stability.

The governor stated that he had also prayed for rain and a decrease in the heat index across the province, particularly in Karachi.

In response to a query, the governor stated that Pakistan had suffered greatly over the previous two years as a result of global climate change.

Community leader Bohra

Although letters were also sent to the spiritual leader of the Bohra community from five other nations, the governor stated that the spiritual leader wanted to visit Pakistan at his request.

The governor was informed by the Bohra community members that the spiritual leader had indicated his intention to visit Pakistan, which the governor considered an honor.

He predicted that more than 50,000 people would go to Karachi as a result of the spiritual leader of the Bohra community’s visit, which would boost the city’s economy.

In response to a another query, the governor stated that K-Electric ought to cease unexpected power outages during excessively hot temperatures.