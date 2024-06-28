Karachi receives some relief from the intense heat after many days of rain.

On Thursday, rain brought some relief to Karachi residents who had endured four days in a row with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Several areas of the city, including Gadap, Bahria Town, and Malir, experienced dust storms and torrential rains, according to DawnNewsTV.

According to a correspondent, the rains began earlier on the city’s outskirts and quickly moved throughout the metropolis.

Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that Friday and Saturday would be warm days as well, although with less heat.

He predicted that the rain would persist for the next two to three days, with pauses in the afternoon and evening, in an interview with Geo News.

“The sea breeze would not be completely restored until the low pressure is broken from the area, [or] it does not move or fizzles out,” Sarfaraz stated.

He predicted that while the temperature would still be warm during the next two days, it would be noticeably lower in intensity.

A press statement from PMD on Tuesday stated that starting on Wednesday, there would be “rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall” in various districts of Sindh.

Two elderly sisters passed away today, reportedly as a result of the severe weather that is now plaguing the city, according to officials from the police and rescue services.

According to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, the family informed the medical staff that the two elderly sisters had passed away from a “heat stroke.”

Farasat Shah, a house officer (SHO) at the Malir City police station, told Dawn.com that the victims, Shaherbano and Rukhsana, were in their 70s and passed away from illnesses brought on by the heat.

Two suspected cases of heat stroke have died while receiving treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital Karachi, respectively, according to a statement from Dr. Syed to Dawn.com.

Due to the extreme heat yesterday, four people in the city passed away from heatstroke.

In the meantime, eight heat-related deaths in Karachi over the course of a month were confirmed by the Sindh health department. Most of them were homeless or drug users, according to the report.

Hasan Naqvi, the commissioner for Karachi, however, said that 10 persons lost their lives to heatstroke on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters at his office, he reported that the heatwave had claimed the lives of eight people on Monday and two on Tuesday.

The city’s highest temperature was 42°C on Monday, according to the Met Department, while Sunday’s high was 41°C.