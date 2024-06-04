Six firms were selected to submit bids for PIA: ministry

Ad image
ISLAMABAD: The privatization minister announced on Monday that Pakistan has chosen six businesses that are eligible to submit a proposal to purchase the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A few weeks after Pakistan had extended the deadline for submitting expressions of interest, the announcement was made. Eight firms and consortiums had shown interest in the matter.

The finalists included Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, Pak Ethanol (Pvt) Consortiums, and YB Holdings Consortiums, according to a statement from Abdul Aleem Khan’s office.

“The pre-qualified companies are eligible to participate in the PIA bids,” he declared.

The government has previously said it was putting on the block a stake of between 51pc and 100pc in the loss-making airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
