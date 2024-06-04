11 people die in a coal mine in Balochistan from methane gas.

QUETTA: On Monday, at least 11 individuals perished after breathing in methane gas while at a coal mine in the Sanjdi district, around 50 kilometers away from Quetta.

Nine coal workers, a contractor, and the manager of a coal company are among the victims.

The gas eruption began when the coal miners were working at a depth of about 1,500 feet in the mine and swiftly spread throughout the area. The Chief Inspector of Mines in Balochistan, Abdul Ghani Shahwani, told Dawn that all of the coal workers passed out.

He added that after entering the mine at approximately 5 p.m. with a contractor and manager, it was discovered after 1.5 hours that there was no signal coming from the underground.

The Mines Department’s rescue crews raced to the scene. No one was discovered alive when rescuers entered the mine, having first taken safety precautions and vented the gas.

Two miners killed by gunshot in different event

The official stated, “All nine miners and two others were found dead deep inside the mine,” and that the bodies had been moved to a nearby medical institution where medical professionals had verified their deaths.

According to the chief inspector, all of the miners who lost their life were from Swat, and the mine belonged to the United Coal mining firm. An investigation into the occurrence has been ordered, and the coal mine has been sealed.

shot to death

According to officials, a gun attack in the Duki district on Sunday night claimed the lives of two coal miners.

Additional SHO Akhtar Jan Hasni reported on Monday that the attackers also used hand grenades. The victims of the attack were Fazal Rahman and Karimullah and Abdul Naeem, who were from the Suleman Khel tribe.

Following an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the private security guards stationed nearby, the attackers withdrew into the neighboring mountains.

Later, angry protestors carrying the bodies staged a sit-in and a protest demonstration in front of the DC office.