Recuperated from “illegal confinement” in Faisalabad are a Sikh woman and her son.

TOB TEK SINGH: According to Faisalabad police, they have found a Sikh woman and her young son, who had allegedly been held illegally for the past nine months in the home of two brothers in the D-Type Colony in Faisalabad. During that time, the suspects allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on multiple occasions.

At a press conference held at the Police Lines in Faisalabad on Thursday, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Faisalabad City Police Officer Kamran Adil revealed that the 40-year-old mother of five, identified as “MK,” first met the suspect, “KS,” of the Suhailabad locality of Faisalabad six years prior at a friend’s house in Nankana Sahib.

According to the authorities, “MK” ordered the suspect to drop off her young baby at her sister’s Faisalabad home in December 2023.

But the suspect allegedly took the child captive to “blackmail” MK’s sister rather than giving the child to her.

According to police, suspects also raped and tortured the victim.

The suspect allegedly took “MK” hostage and imprisoned her and her young kid illegally for nine months when she went to see “KS” to retrieve her son.

According to the authorities, the guy and his brother also allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim and tortured her during this time.

Following the victim’s family’s notification of the Faisalabad CPO, he assembled a team to retrieve the mother and the child, led by SSP (investigation) Abdul Wahab and also ASP Zainab Khalid, the unit’s in charge of gender-based violence.

The mother and her youngster were found on August 14 after the police team raided the suspects’ home, according to the authorities.

The minister promised that justice will be done and that the suspects would face consequences while applauding the police’s assistance in helping the mom and her son return home.

According to Mr. Arora, hired bloggers frequently spread false information about minority rights in Pakistan, despite the fact that minorities are guaranteed full rights under the Constitution and that the Punjabi government is dedicated to defending these rights.

Praiseing the media’s function, he stated that it consistently provides assistance to the nation’s religious minority.