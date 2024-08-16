Attack by terrorists on the Punjab-KP border checkpoint was stopped

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At the Lakhani border post, which separates Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police stopped an attack by 50 to 60 militants. The assailants withdrew and ran away.

At least 50 to 60 terrorists attacked the border post in the Wahwa Police Station area late at night, according to information from a police spokeswoman and a press release from the police department. The terrorists were forced to escape by the policemen who employed thermal imaging cameras, machine rifles, and mortar cannons to react against the attack.

To participate in the operation, the Elite Force teams and police contingents under the command of Dera Ghazi Khan DPO Syed Ali arrived at the Tarman checkpoint right away. After learning of the incident, SDPO Taunsa traveled to the Jhangi border check post with all of the SHOs and staff from Wahwa Police Station, where he was already there with his team at the Lakhani check post. In the vicinity, police started a search operation.

Dr. Usman Anwar, the Inspector General of Police, commended the police force for repelling the attack and presented the officers with prizes. He declared that under no circumstances would terrorists and miscreants be permitted to enter the province.