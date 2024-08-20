P@SHA regrets the government’s silence on internet-related matters.

KARACHI: Freelancers and online companies are still voicing their concerns about the authorities’ ambiguity on internet disruptions, and they have threatened to suffer significant financial losses if the problems aren’t fixed.

On Monday, the Pakistan Freelancers Association (Pafla) and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) pleaded with the government to listen to business and deal with the problem of slow internet.



The statements were made the day after Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the minister of information technology, vehemently refuted rumors that the government was restricting internet access. Additionally, she stated that the problem “has been resolved today [Sunday]” after lasting “for a few days.”

The body of freelancers desires complete connectivity to be restored; IT exports a 4pc

P@SHA Senior Vice Chairman Ali Ihsan stated in an interview with Geo News on Monday that the government hasn’t been “forthcoming” on the issue.

“We wish to collaborate with the government.” We have been left out of the loop because of this requirement, he continued. Mr. Ihsan continued, saying that because the government had “kept his association in the loop,” there had not been a problem in the previous ten years.

He questioned what necessity had arisen for the body to be left out of policy talks.

Speaking about the financial effects of the internet outages, he disclosed that P@SHA projects a $300 million loss in addition to harm to Pakistani companies’ reputations.

Pafla desires complete connectedness.

The main organization for independent contractors, Pafla, has called for quick action to restore internet connectivity.

Freelancers have been enduring frequent disruptions and sluggish internet speeds for the last three weeks, according to a statement released by Pafla President and CEO Tufail Ahmed Khan.

“These difficulties have made it more difficult for them to onboard new clients, complete projects on time, and win future business, which has resulted in large revenue losses.”

With over 2.3 million freelancers, Pakistan has the fourth-largest freelancing market in the world, according to Mr. Ahmed, and if these problems continue, freelance platforms “may downgrade our standing”.

MoM decline in exports of IT

According to a report that was made public on Monday, Pakistan’s IT exports decreased by more than 4% in July 2024 as compared to the same month the previous year. On the other hand, they saw a 34 percent growth year over year.

Topline Research reports that July’s overall exports were $286 million, a 4.19 percent decrease from $298 million in June. However, compared to July 2023, when exports were $214 million, this represented a 34 percent rise.

The July 2024 results exceeded the $269 million 12-month average from the previous year, according to Topline Research’s Nasheed Malik.

In July 2024, net IT exports (exports-imports) totaled $252 million, a 33 percent yearly gain.