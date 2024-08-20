PM expects IT Park can reach a milestone of $25 billion in exports.

ISLAMABAD: The completion of the Information Technology Park project will assist increase the nation’s exports in this industry and be a major step toward reaching the $25 billion objective for IT exports, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the progress on the IT Park project in Islamabad while presiding over a meeting to assess ongoing IT projects, digitisation efforts, and steps to enhance IT exports.

A press release from the PM Office’s Media Wing stated that he gave officials instructions to confer with Korean specialists in order to look into measures to shorten the project’s completion timeframe.

The IT Park project was reported to be moving forward quickly during the conference, and the Korean company had changed the completion date from June 2025 to February 2025.

Teams from the Capital Development Authority visited the project site on a regular basis to oversee and monitor its advancement.

Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Attaullah Tarar, as well as senior officials, were present at the meeting. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the minister of state for information technology, Jehanzaib Khan, the deputy chairman of the planning commission, Malik Mukhtar Bharath, Rana Ahsan Afzal, and other relevant officials were also in attendance.

mandates a 50% shift in public cargo to Gwadar Port

Change in cargo

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz gave the relevant authorities the order to use Gwadar Port to transport 50% of all public sector cargo interior by water.

The orders were given by the prime minister, who was also briefed on the visit of a Chinese expert delegation to Pakistan from July 30 to August 6. The meeting was a review of Chinese investment in Pakistan.

It was reported to the meeting that the Chinese delegation had a discussion with a number of ministry personnel, who offered recommendations for enhancing collaboration in related areas.

Significant advancements in collaboration and investment were made in the areas of trade and investment, energy, agriculture, information technology, communication, and infrastructure during the delegation’s visit.

The group was informed that in order to boost domestic exports and remove non-trade barriers, Chinese experts would be hired. To enhance the export of Pakistani goods, various sectors will have shows in various Chinese cities.