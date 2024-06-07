Police are directed by LHC to retrieve the brothers of PTI activist Azhar Mashwani.

LAHORE: The Punjab Inspector General of Police was ordered by the Lahore High Court on Thursday to retrieve the two brothers of PTI Social Media Head Azhar Mashwani who were reportedly abducted by law enforcement.

In the midst of considering a petition submitted by Qazi Habibur Rehman, the father of the two men who are allegedly abducted, Zahoorul Hassan and Mazharul Hassan, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi issued the decision.

The petitioner’s attorney claimed that the boys of his client were being held by the police in violation of the law.

The petitioner did not first submit an application to the police, the judge questioned the attorney. According to the attorney, the two siblings had also been imprisoned for 100 days before being freed.

According to the father of Azhar Mashwani, his family is being “politically victimized”

He added that the petitioner and his family were the target of political victimization and that the petitioner was also picked up.

The petitioner’s sons had been jailed for 100 days, and when Justice Rizvi questioned the attorney, the attorney said that the authorities had not disclosed this and that the two had since been released.

Subsequently, the judge directed the Punjab IGP and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to locate the people again and bring them into court on Friday, which is today.

Dr. Usman Anwar, IG of Punjab, and Additional IG CTD of Punjab Regarding the arrests, Waseem Sial did not reply to the SMS messages right away.