In the matter of the corps commander’s home attack, the Lahore ATC granted bail to seven PTI supporters.

LAHORE: Seven Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists were granted post-arrest bail by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday. The activists were involved in an attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

Judge Khalid Arshad granted the bail requests and ordered the suspects to provide a Rs300,000 surety bond.

The individuals under suspicion were: Zubair Gulzar, Junaid, Umair Khan, Azhar Abbas, Muhammad Abid, Mirza Tahir, and Talha Mustafa.

Separately, the Kot Lakhpat jail’s jail trial for the Jinnah House attack case was given a new start by Judge Khalid Arshad.

On June 13, the judge ordered the prosecution to give copies of the challan, or investigative report, to each of the 266 suspects.

Among the notable suspects are Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, all of whom are currently incarcerated.

Bail has been granted for a number of additional individuals, including social media activists Tayyaba Raja and Ayesha Ali Bhutta, fashion designer Khadija Shah, and former MNA Rubina Jamil.

PTI leaders and employees were charged by Sarwar Road police for assaulting and damaging the Jinnah House on May 9, 2018, amid demonstrations against the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan.