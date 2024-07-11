Permission to tap phones for ISI is contested at the LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has heard a challenge to the federal government’s decision to let Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept phone conversations.

Through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, Citizen Mashkoor Hussain has filed a writ case, claiming that the federal government issued a notification allowing the Inter-Services Intelligence to tap phone conversations.

He begged that listening in on someone else’s phone is a grave violation of their privacy. The freedom to have an uninterrupted phone call in the privacy of one’s home or place of business is becoming more and more vulnerable to misuse as a result of the development of extremely sophisticated communication technologies.

According to the petitioner, every citizen of the nation is entitled by Article 4 of the Constitution to the protection of the law and to be treated fairly.

He said that the regulations pertaining to Section 54 of the Act had not yet been developed and maintained that the federal government’s authority could not be transferred to any individual without first establishing regulations.

In addition to requesting that the federal government create guidelines for using the authority granted by Section 54 of the Telecom Act, the petitioner sought the court to declare the contested notification illegal.