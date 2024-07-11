CCP approves the purchase of a soap unit.

ISLAMABAD: Proctor & Gamble plans to sell up its soap production facility, but it will keep the Safeguard brand.



Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd. has been given permission by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to purchase a number of Procter & Gamble (P&G) assets.

Through the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) that the CCP approved, Nimir is able to purchase a number of P&G assets related to its “Safeguard” toilet soap production facilities. Plant and machinery as well as real estate in Hub, Balochistan, are among the transferred assets.

Nimir hasn’t, however, been given the Safeguard brand name or its manufacturing formula by P&G. The CCP’s Phase I competition evaluation has been assigned to the “Personal Care — Hard Soap” category.