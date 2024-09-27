Ad image
Pakistan wants to establish direct trade with Tajikistan.

ISLAMABAD: By utilizing the routes through China and Afghanistan, Pakistan hopes to create a road link to Central Asian nations and a direct commercial route with Tajikistan.

The routes through Khunjarab, Kashgar, Murghab, Karakoram Highway, and Dushanbe will be used for this two-way trade.

On the fringes of the Global Transport Forum in Beijing on Thursday, Ministers of Transport for Tajikistan, Azim Ibrahim, and Communications, Board of Investment and Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan, discussed trade prospects.

As a result of his travel to Tajikistan in May, Mr. Khan stated that Pakistan is prepared for a meeting of the joint ministerial committee and joint working group with Tajikistan. He also hailed the commencement of direct flights between the two nations.

He stated that more steps will be done to advance Pakistan’s goal of fostering bilateral trade with all of Central Asia’s nations.

The choices made at the conference in May of this year, according to Tajik Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim, will contribute to the improvement of bilateral relations. He committed to developing cooperative business endeavors going forward.

