Pakistan looks forward to collaborative innovation in the EV sector as it fortifies its automotive connections with China.

At the Taizhou International Automobile Industry Expo in 2024, Pakistan’s consul general in Shanghai, Shehzad Ahmad Khan, confirmed that Pakistan and China had decided to strengthen their bilateral ties, with an emphasis on the fast expanding automotive industry.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Khan stated during the four-day event’s opening ceremony that Taizhou was a pioneer in China’s automotive industry.

He also commended the city for its inventive accomplishments and significant contributions to the world economy.

Khan underscored the significance of technological cooperation and the possibility of revolutionary breakthroughs in automotive technology through the combined efforts of Chinese and Pakistani businesses.

According to China Economic Net on Thursday, he stated, “Such collaboration can drive significant strides in knowledge sharing, capacity building, and sustainable practices within the industry.”

He also emphasized the necessity of a thorough structure of collaboration covering manufacturing, market access, and research and development.

“Together, we can create a future where everyone has access to clean, economical, and sustainable mobility solutions,” he continued.

According to the APP, Taizhou, known as the First City of Private Automobile Manufacturing in China, is home to approximately 6,000 automobile and component firms as well as five national automobile industry hubs.

With six exposition rooms spanning 50,000 square meters, the expo has 2,500 exhibits displaying the newest innovations in the industry.

Shehzad hosted an Electric Vehicle (EV) investment conference off-site from the show.

Important participants from both nations, including business executives, government representatives, and possible investors, gathered at the event to discuss prospects in Pakistan’s electric vehicle market.

The topics of discussion included supply chain management, infrastructure development, and manufacturing investment opportunities.

An important step toward further securing Pakistan-China relations is the 2024 Taizhou International Automobile Industry Expo, especially in terms of encouraging innovation and expansion in the automotive sector.

The massive Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles, BYD, revealed in August that it would establish a car manufacturing facility in Pakistan and begin selling three models there as part of a joint venture with Mega Motors.