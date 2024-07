GWADAR: On Wednesday night, a mild earthquake rocked Turbat town and portions of the Kech area, forcing residents to flee their houses for their safety.

According to officials, the earthquake lasted for almost 20 seconds. The earthquake’s magnitude, as reported by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, was 4.2.

The town of Turbat was 24 km northwest of the epicenter. No damage or fatalities were reported, according to preliminary reports.