Notified: Three new justices in the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Ministry of Law and Justice announced the appointment of three Supreme Court judges and published a notice for the appointment of acting chief justices for the Sindh High Court and the Lahore High Court (LHC and SHC).

The notice states that the Chief Justices of the Sindh High Court, the Lahore High Court, and the LHC, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, have all been appointed to the Supreme Court.

The notice stated: “The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint” the aforementioned judges “in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Three high court judges were confirmed to be appointed to the Supreme Court last week by the parliamentary committee on judge appointments.

These judges had previously been nominated for promotion to the highest court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Similarly, the Law Ministry said that, until the Judicial Commission of Pakistan appoints regular chief justices, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, senior puisne judge of the LHC, and Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, senior puisne judge of the SHC, will serve as acting chief justices of the LHC and SHC, respectively.