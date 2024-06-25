An additional opposition coalition is formed.

QUETTA: The six-party opposition alliance, which is primarily made up of parties with headquarters in Balochistan, met for the first time in official capacity on Monday to assess the post-election environment. They came to the conclusion that the dominance of a “certain class” will cause instability in the nation.

JUI-F president Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated at a press conference held following the coalition meeting that the new alliance and other opposition parties would fight for constitutional supremacy.

Among those present at the meeting were Senator Abdul Wasay of JUI-F, Dr. Malik Baloch, President of the National Party, Asghar Achakzai, Chairman of the Awami National Party, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chairman of the Hazara Democratic Party, and Chief of the Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party, Kushal Khan Kakar.

According to Maulana Fazl, the opposition parties in the alliance wanted to see “like-minded” individuals unite, but doing so would need “mutual trust.” On the other hand, he stated that the alliance’s establishment would not affect the JUI-F’s discussions with the PTI, which is also in charge of a multi-party opposition alliance.

He went on, “We do not view their alliance negatively.” Maulana Fazl called such allegations “fake news” and responded to a query by saying that the JUI-F would not join the government in Balochistan or the Central region.

Speaking about the partnership earlier this month, ANP leader Aimal Wali stated that the movement would not be associated with the elections and would not be responsible for overthrowing or installing any political party in office. He had declared that “liberating Pakistan from slavery and empowering the people” would be the alliance’s goals.