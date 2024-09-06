Not in form Babar Azam leaves the ICC’s list of the top 10 Test batsmen after almost five years.

Not in form Babar Azam, a batsman representing Pakistan, has fallen out of the top ten spots in the ICC Test batters rankings after almost five years.

Currently ranked 12th, the former captain is going through a unique difficult period in the format.

After scoring an undefeated 102 in a drawn Test match against Sri Lanka, the batter broke into the top 10 in December 2019.

The former captain fell to the tenth spot in the rankings twice during this period, once in 2021 following his failure to score more than two runs against Zimbabwe and again during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi earlier this month.

The highest place Babar held during this time was second during England’s 2022 tour of Pakistan, a series the visitors won handily.

The last time Babar scored 50 runs in a Test inning was in December 2022 against the Kiwis with a knock of 161. He hasn’t scored a run in 16 innings since then.

Babar made 41 against the Australians in a Boxing Day Test last year, the only other time he has scored more than 40 runs during his difficult period since.