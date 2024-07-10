Ad image
Issues with part makers to be addressed: minister

ISLAMABAD: To promote “Made-in-Pakistan” goods, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal stated on Tuesday that the post-budget problems local component makers were facing will be fixed.

During a meeting with representatives of mobile phone makers and the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories makers (Paapam), the minister gave this guarantee.

Paapam Chairman Abdul Rehman Aziz asked for the application of regulatory duty (RD) on all used and obsolete automobiles, according to an official notification released following the meeting. He clarified that the Finance Bill 2024’s newly implemented RD does not apply to 70% of used car imports that are smaller than 1,300cc.

Local assemblers suggested the introduction of a 15% RD on imported secondhand cars over 1,300cc in the 2024–25 budget. The fact that this RD excluded compact cars, which are heavily imported and present a major obstacle for local assemblers, prevented it from addressing the fundamental problem.

Under the direction of Aamir Allawala, the representatives of the phone manufacturers pleaded vehemently for a restriction on the importation of outdated mobile phones. They maintained that doing so is essential to bolstering the regional economy and advancing the “Made in Pakistan” campaign.

