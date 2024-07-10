Five security guards were killed in KP.

LAKKI MARWAT / WAZIRISTAN, NORTH AND SOUTH: Tuesday in the regions of Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, resulted in the deaths of eight people: three children and five security officials.

In North Waziristan, a military officer was killed in a firefight with terrorists; in the South Waziristan district, an attack claimed the lives of three soldiers and injured twelve more. Separately, on Tuesday in the Lakki Marwat district, a police officer and his three young nephews perished.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement stating that Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, a 24-year-old native of Rawalpindi district, was killed during a gunfight between security personnel and militants in the area.

According to the ISPR, two militants were killed when the security forces successfully targeted them during the battle.

To remove any last remnants of the militants in the area, a sanitization effort was in progress. The statement said, “Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating the threat of terrorism from the nation, and such heroic sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Both KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their sorrow on Captain Osama’s martyrdom.

According to the ISPR, three soldiers lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with militants in the South Waziristan district.

The three troops were named as Non-Combatant Bearer Zain Ali, 24, of Bahawalnagar district; Sepoy Muhammad Sufyan, 28, of Dera Ismail Khan district; and Sepoy Asadullah, 30, of Matiari district.

Attack of Lakki Marwat

In Lakki Marwat, within the jurisdiction of Dadiwala police station, four family members—including a police officer—were shot and killed by unknown gunmen while their car approached Kurram Bridge on the Indus Highway. A minor was also hurt.

According to an official, “Head Constable Saadullah and his family were travelling to Peshawar from Titterkhel for medical treatment.” The police officer and his three nephews were injured when the assailants abruptly appeared and began firing shots into the automobile. The automobile included two women who were unhurt.

After being gravely injured in the attack, Constable Saadullah, 37, and his nephews Abdul Rehman, 8, Sufyan, 12, and Sayyam, 12, passed away while being transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang town. Farmanullah, another minor hurt, was taken to a hospital in Peshawar.

Titterkhel town was the hometown of Constable Saadullah, who worked at the Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station in Darra Pezu town.

Following the event, a sizable police presence showed up and began looking for the perpetrators. At the crime scene, investigators with expertise in counterterrorism and investigators themselves gathered evidence.

Before the officer’s body was moved to Titterkhel for burial with full ceremonial honors, a funeral prayer was said for him at the police lines. The incident happened close to “Darga,” a wooded woodland along the Kurram River.

In Tappi, North Waziristan, a mortar round struck a police officer’s home, injuring three ladies in the process. According to police reports, the injured women received medical attention at a hospital.



