Indian mother asks her Pakistani husband for custody of her sons

LAHORE: An Indian Muslim mother filed a petition with the Lahore High Court on Friday, requesting custody of her two young sons from their purportedly illegal Pakistani father.

In court was petitioner Farzana Begum, accompanied by her attorney Bushra Qamar.

The petitioner got married in 2015 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Yousaf Elahi Mirza of Lahore, the attorney informed the court. She said that from this marriage, Ibrahim and Ismail, the couple’s two kids, were born in 2016 and 2017.

Later in 2018, the family moved to Lahore, where her husband—who manages a business in the Gulf—arranged for her to live in a separate apartment. But, according to Advocate Qamar, the petitioner learned that she was his fourth wife after arriving in Pakistan.

In addition to removing the youngsters, she claimed the respondent had tortured the petitioner and driven her out of the home.

The 45-year-old Farzana stated in court that she preferred to live in Pakistan with her sons rather than return to India.

The respondent brought the youngsters to the United Arab Emirates, a government law official informed the court.

The petitioner’s attorney was requested by Justice Amjad Rafiq to help the court figure out how to get the youngsters back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

The attorney promised to furnish the court with several rulings and legal provisions that would enable the extradition of the ‘abducted’ youngsters.

Next week, the judge will continue the hearing.