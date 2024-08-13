India prevents Bangladeshis from escaping the unstable regime transition

According to border officials on Monday, India has detained about a dozen Bangladeshis who were trying to flee political unrest and violence in the wake of the violent riots that resulted in the resignation of prime leader Sheikh Hasina.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reported that hundreds more people are awaiting clearance to cross the border and are pleading with them.

In Bangladesh, which is predominantly Muslim, Hindus make up the largest minority religion and are regarded as a loyal constituency for Hasina’s Awami League party.

Hasina’s 15 years of dictatorial leadership came to an abrupt end on August 5 with her unexpected resignation and flight to India. Numerous allegations of attacks against Hindu homes, temples, and businesses followed.

Eleven citizens of Bangladesh were detained by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday for attempting to “sneak” over the border into the state of West Bengal.

“Hundreds of Bangladeshi citizens are still awaiting passage across the border in a state of uncertainty,” BSF Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar Tyagi stated to AFP.

India borders Bangladesh for more than 4,000 kilometers, much of which is unfenced. This puts Bangladesh practically completely surrounded by India.

Additionally, four Bangladeshis were “repelled” from the state of Assam in India, according to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the social media site X.

Security And Safety

With Hasina doing a careful balancing act to enjoy backing from India while retaining strong links with China, New Delhi has been closely monitoring her downfall.

Approximately 8% of Bangladesh’s 170 million citizens are Hindu.

Religious rights organizations claimed to have recorded more than 200 instances of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh during the course of the previous week, including attacks on Buddhist and Christian communities.

Since then, the security situation has significantly improved. On Monday, Bangladeshi police returned to patrolling the nation’s capital, Dhaka, ending a strike that had created a void in law and order.

In order “to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there,” a committee has been established, according to India’s home minister Amit Shah, who made the announcement on Friday.

The de facto administration under interim leader Muhammad Yunus, known as the “council of advisors,” announced that it had “gravely concerned” itself over some atrocities against Hindus and other minorities.

The cabinet announced on Sunday night in its first formal statement that it will try to “find ways to resolve such heinous attacks.”