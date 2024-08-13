Mostly rising global stocks as attention shifts to US inflation data

Monday saw a majority of gains in Asian markets as investors attempted to put last week’s turmoil caused by concerns about the US recession behind them and shifted their attention to the release of important retail and inflation statistics.

Following a grueling decline driven by a significant shortfall on US employment creation, stocks recovered over the next few days and closed Friday on a positive note.

The improvements were aided by a data that revealed fewer individuals than anticipated filed for unemployment benefits, allaying concerns that the largest economy in the world was slowing down.

Analysts cautioned that although a certain amount of calm had returned to trading floors, traders were still tense and anxiously awaited the release of the upcoming set of indicators.

This week’s figures on retail sales and the consumer price index may give the Federal Reserve greater leeway to lower interest rates.

Given a series of data points indicating prices have stabilized, the bank is expected to reduce borrowing costs by 25 basis points next month and at least once more before January.

Fed representatives did, however, have different opinions about the future of rates.

Governor Michelle Bowman expressed her belief that inflation may recover and cautioned against implementing any reductions too soon.

However, Boston Fed President Susan Collins stated that if evidence kept indicating that prices were stabilizing, officials might shortly begin making cuts.

Stephen Innes cautioned, “The real meltdown could come if we get a double whammy: higher CPI paired with lower retail sales.”

He stated in his Dark Side Of The Boom newsletter, “That combo would have folks running for the fire exits faster than you can yell’stagflation’.”

“Moreover, a higher inflation print might do the damage all by itself after the most recent (jobs growth) scare.”

On Friday, all three of New York’s primary indexes concluded the week higher.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Taipei, Jakarta, and Wellington all had increases on Monday, along with London, Paris, and Frankfurt; Shanghai, Singapore, and Manila saw little declines.

Over the holiday, Tokyo was closed.

Following its wild swings last week, when it surged to a six-month high versus the dollar as Fed rate-cut speculations were stoked by the dismal US jobs data, the yen began to decline.

That occurred at the same time that the Bank of Japan announced plans to raise its own rates for the second time in the previous 17 years.

Some investors’ fears were allayed by remarks made last week to reassure them that it would not shift during erratic markets.

However, ACY Securities’ Luca Santos stated: “This seeming steadiness might be transitory. The general mood of the market, which has been impacted by predictions of large rate reductions, points to underlying uncertainty.

The expectation that interest rates will drop by a total of 100 basis points this year and another 100 basis points in 2025 is a reflection of the growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may need to loosen monetary policy more aggressively in order to promote economic development.