In the Kalat attack, two FC guys were martyred.

QUETTA: In the Iskalku neighborhood of Kakat district, two security officers were killed in a gun attack on a station that was manning the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) oil and gas exploration site.

In the early hours of Tuesday, according to officials, some fifty armed men attacked the Frontier Corps (FC) post and the PPL project area.

Home Minister Ziaullah Langove stated, “In a heavy exchange of fire, two FC soldiers lost their lives.” She further stated that the assailants’ goal was to hold hostages every person assigned to the position. He claimed that more forces quickly responded to the information and stopped the insurgents’ effort to carry out their attack.

The PPL exploration project site was being guarded by up to 20 FC soldiers stationed at the two locations. 18 FC members were rescued from the check posts after many hours of gunfire, while two were declared martyred, according to Minister Langove. The terrorists initially launched rocket attacks on an FC camp in the Khaliqabad neighborhood of Kakat district. Nobody lost their life.

About fifty terrorists stormed the FC post guarding the PPL gas exploration project site just two hours later. PPL personnel, however, were not present because they had evacuated the region following the last attack some two years prior.

The attack was attributed to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), according to a spokesman for the group.