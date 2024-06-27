In Dera Bugti, severe rains cause hundreds of injuries and two fatalities.

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning pummeled Sui and other regions of Dera Bugti district on Wednesday, resulting in two fatalities and over two dozen injuries.

The deluge of rain resulted in extensive damage, with several homes’ boundary walls and roofs collapsing.

Human settlements were submerged by floodwaters, forcing people to relocate for safety.

Muhammad Ejaz, deputy commissioner of Dera Bugti, informed Dawn that “two people have been reported dead and over two dozen injured due to the collapse of a mud house in Sui town.”

For medical attention, the injured and fatalities were taken to PPL Sui Hospital.

At least six injured people were listed as critically ill by hospital officials, with severe head injuries brought on by collapsing roofs.